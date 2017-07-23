Ambulance heading to motorcycle accident on property

THE Queensland Ambulance Service is on the way to a motorcycle accident east of Warwick.
At 5.30pm, the ambulance crew was on the way to the property at Murray's Bridge.
No further details are available.
