Ambulance makes second trip to Gap Creek Farm in two days

Gap Creek co-owner Ben Window wants motocross riders of all ages, sizes and skill levels to take care on the tracks.

WARWICK paramedics have made a second trip to Gap Creek Farm this weekend.

At about 11.45am today, an ambulance was called after a 17-year-old man injured himself at the popular motorbike park.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports the young man crashed his motorbike and crushed his chest against the handlebars of his bike.

The man has been transported to Warwick Hospital suffering abdominal pain.

This follows an incident yesterday when a young boy had to be taken to Warwick Hospital at the facility..

A ambulance was sent from Warwick at about 12.50pm after reports a five-year-old boy had fallen from a motorbike.

The boy was transported to Warwick in a stable condition suffering a shoulder injury.