Paramedics have been called to a property east of Warwick.

UPDATE 6.45pm

A 42-year-old man has been taken to Warwick Hospital after being injured in a motorcycle accident at Murray's Bridge.

The accident was on a private property.

The man was suffering from a back injury and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

EARLIER 5.40pm

THE Queensland Ambulance Service is on the way to a motorcycle accident east of Warwick.

At 5.30pm, the ambulance crew was on the way to the property at Murray's Bridge.

No further details are available.