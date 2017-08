An ambulance took the riders to hospital.

A MOTOCROSS rider has been taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition after falling off a bike at Morgan Park this morning.

The rider suffered pain down the left side and was experiencing breathing difficulties straight after the fall.

The 20-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital

Meanwhile on Saturday morning, a man was taken to Warwick Hospital after he fell from a horse at a polocrosse carnival at the Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve.