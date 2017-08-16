Amnesty triggers action in Warwick

WITH over a month still to go, Southern Downs residents have already volunteered dozens of unregistered firearms for destruction and re-registration, in the latest Australia-wide gun amnesty.

Warwick Outdoors and Sports co-owners John Bacon and Wayne Eastwell have taken in 15 weapons surrendered by owners and have assisted in the paperwork for a further 95 previously unregistered firearms, which have been added to existing licences.

"They'll never get all the weapons out there handed in,” Mr Bacon said,

"But at least the amnesty is a golden opportunity for people to get rid of guns they don't want and to register ones they do,”

"Outside the amnesty, this can be a lengthy and costly process, so it makes all the sense in the world to do it right now, while there's no questions asked and no ramifications.”

Mr Bacon said they hadn't seen outlawed weapons.

"We haven't seen anything too exciting, nothing that people couldn't register normally” Mr Bacon said.

"A couple of 303s, but mostly 22s and a lot of older weapons.”

According to Mr Bacon, most of the surrendered weapons included some found by family, deceased estates and old heirlooms.

The gun amnesty runs until September 30.