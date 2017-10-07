Amnesty's stunning gun haul

The National Gun Amnesty was regarded as a successful one.

SCOTT POWICKScott Powick

SIX semi-automatic rifles, a handgun and a crossbow were among 50 firearms and weapons handed in to Warwick police during the National Gun Amnesty.

In addition to the 50 handed in for destruction, two firearms were brought in for safekeeping while the owners organised licences.

A Warwick police spokesman said it was good to get those sorts of weapons out of the community.

More than 150 guns were also either registered or handed in to Warwick Outdoor & Sports as part of the National Gun Amnesty, which concluded at the end of September.

Warwick Outdoor & Sports co-owner John Bacon said there was a good response from Warwick residents during the amnesty period.

"A lot of those guns were ones they've had for a while which were lying around the house or in the back shed," Mr Bacon said.

"Other guns brought into us included those they thought were registered, and were put onto their licence.

"With the licence change a number of years ago, a few people weren't aware the guns weren't registered."

Mr Bacon said some of the guns handed in would be able to be re-sold, while some were a bit older and more worn.

Among those handed in to the store were pistols from the 1800s.