24°
News

An open letter to litterbug tourists

14th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Sophie Lester Warwick Daily News head shot.
Sophie Lester Warwick Daily News head shot. Anna Hamilton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF THERE'S one thing that irritates me on a regular basis, it's litterbugs.

And not just any litterbugs, dear readers, no - it's the transient litterbugs, the tourists who think it is perfectly okay to leave their rubbish in our so-called Tidy Town.

As sure as I am that there a rubbishing rascals among the residents of the Rose City, it is for some reason these drivers who raise the most ire from me with their littering ways.

While it's great to see holidaying families enjoy our beautiful town, coming home to see yet more chip packets and soft drink cans scattered across my fence is not so.

It saddens me to think these items have ended up strewn on the footpath as a result of a driver of a 4WD, packed to the brim with mischievous kids screaming are we there yet after a few hours on the road, deciding that a brief stop to stretch their legs and properly disposing of their rubbish isn't worth the time or effort.

Is it really so much to ask these tourists contain their scraps within their vehicles and not throw them carelessly from their car windows?

And I'm not going to put up with that rot for much longer.

So I say down with the litterbugs.

Rubbish is for the dump, not defenestration.

Sophie Lester, Reporter

Warwick Daily News
What's open this weekend in Warwick?

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Check this list to find out to exactly what is open around town before jumping in the car

An open letter to litterbug tourists

Sophie Lester Warwick Daily News head shot.

If there's one thing that irritates me, it's litterbugs

Graves covered, mess everywhere: a couple's distress

Karen and Dean Nicholls are angry at the state of the Eden Gardens Lawn Cemetery.

"We have spoken to council,” Mrs Nicholls said.

Spinal injuries surge over Easter

Take care on the roads this Easter to avoid a life-changing spinal injury.

Rise in traffic crashes and spine injuries in holiday periods

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Open generic sign Photo Contributed

Check this list to find out before jumping in the car

Trainer confident of good showing at home in TAB meet

GOOD CHANCE IN WARWICK: Starwood with jockey Kenji Yoshida wins at Clifford Park.

Warwick Turf Club hopes to raise dollars to help injured riders

Footy star takes mic for junior sports awards on May 2

LONG CAREER: Travis Burns with the ball for Penrith in one of his 127 NRL games.

Night to pay tribute to 11 monthly junior sports stars

Waleed Aly slams views on domestic violence of some Muslims

THE Project host Waleed Aly says it is “infuriating” views exist within small parts of the Muslim community that men are allowed to beat their wives.

There’s no bull about it: go inside courtroom drama

Freddy Rodriguez and Michael Weatherly in a scene from the TV series Bull.

Freddy says Weatherly proves he’s more than just DiNozzo in Bull.

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

Zeke Smtih, source: CBS

WARNING: Serious Survivor spoilers ahead

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!