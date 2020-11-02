ANALYSIS: The Southern Downs spots where Labor soared

WARWICK VOTES: Saturday’s election could prove to be a huge turning point for the region as 2024 talks begin.

WARWICK VOTES: Saturday’s election could prove to be a huge turning point for the region as 2024 talks begin.

AS THE dust settles on the 2020 Queensland election, more official first preference data from the Electoral Commission of Queensland has revealed just how each Southern Downs community voted.

Although LNP retained their traditionally safe Southern Downs seat on Saturday, the vote showed some new trends appearing throughout the electorate.

Surprise results were seen at WIRAC and Warwick West where Labor candidate Joel Richters and LNP member James Lister were only marginally divided.

At WIRAC, there was only a 4.86 per cent difference between the two candidates.

While still awaiting two-party preference data, Labor candidate Joel Richters said voting hinted Warwick was no longer a "safe LNP place".

"There's a chance we could be close to 40 per cent of two party preferred count which would be the biggest Labor vote in this electorate ever," he said.

"If we get 40 per cent, it means four out of every 10 people wanted Labor which doesn't leave James with a huge buffer.

"While we're not firmly committed, we have already talked about starting our 2024 campaign now."

Re-elected member James Lister said a swing to him would suggest voters still had faith in his leadership.

"I was a candidate rather than a commentator, so I'll leave it to the people of Southern Downs to judge what the Labor candidate said about what they want," he said.

"I just want to thank the people of Southern Downs for putting their trust in me and increasing my vote by more than 10 percent."

The Labor love wasn't shared in Toobeah where Mr Richters only received 8.06 per cent to Mr Lister's 67.74 per cent.

Toobeah was also Mr Lister's highest percentage, compared to his lowest favourable polling in Millmerran at 37.94 per cent.

Saturday's election also brought the crumple of the Queensland One Nation vote.

At Applethorpe, One Nation candidate Rosemary Moulden received just 3.67 per cent.

Over at Pratten, she still scored a whopping 21.98 per cent.

Traditionally a strong One Nation support base, Mr Richters said he believed the shift was due to an absence during campaign season.

"Here locally, the One Nation party didn't campaign very hard at all," he said.

"I was out election day travelling and every booth I went to, I didn't see any One Nation signs, no one handing out."

Mrs Moulden was contacted several times by Warwick Daily News' for comment but didn't reply by time of print.

Dark horse contenders like Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party's Malcolm Richardson also scored well at some booths. At Amiens he took 17.02 per cent of the vote.

While The Greens scored seats across Queensland, the Southern Downs community failed to get their vote, with Amiens again being the highest at only 8.51 per cent.

An official two-party preference count is expected to be delivered by ECQ in the next week.