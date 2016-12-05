Andrew pulls top awards at shooting meet

SHOOTING: There's little that can get between Freestone shooter Andrew Mauch and his target.

The clay target shooter of 25 years walked away with two of the Warwick Clay Target Club's most prestigious trophies at their Christmas meet over the weekend.

"I'd be stuffed without the help of everyone here," Mr Mauch.

The avid shooter was born with spina bifida, however with the help of his father and the club, he has been able to compete.

EAGLE EYE: Andrew Mauch took home two of the Warwick Clay Target Club's most prestigious trophies. Molly Glassey

"I would have been 20 when I started shooting," he said.

"I had some mates who went out and did it, and I eventually joined in."

Mr Mauch was awarded Don Cameron Annual Double Barrel and Alex H Smith Memorial Handicap trophies at Sunday's meet.

"I didn't really expect it," he said.

"I don't know if I've had a trophy before."

He also tied first with Aaron Lawlor with 82/90 in the b-grade competition.

Mates Aaron Lawlor and Andrew Mauch have been shooting against each other for 25 years. Molly Glassey

"It's always nice to come out and have a mate to shoot against," Mr Lawlor said.

He'd been competing against Mr Mauch for the 25 years he was in the game.

Warwick Clay Target Club pulled a crowd of 52 on Sunday, offering hams from Allora Butcher to all the first place getters.

Warwick shooter Dan Johnson took out the AA-grade double barrel event (39/39), with Ross Bartley pipping to the post in the AA-grade mixed event (30/30).

Mr Bartley also picked up the Alan Self Single Barrel trophy.

The most imporved trophy went to Zac Hamill, with James Bomford taking out the Arthur Carpenter Memorial Double Rise.