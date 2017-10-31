Anger over rates spike

FED UP: Furious Mt Tully ratepayers Bill Fea (front) and (from left) Joe Wilkinson, Gail Martin, Patricia Fea, Wendy Caesar, Graeme Caesar, Neil Rasmussen, Paul Martin and Vito Morello.

FED UP: Furious Mt Tully ratepayers Bill Fea (front) and (from left) Joe Wilkinson, Gail Martin, Patricia Fea, Wendy Caesar, Graeme Caesar, Neil Rasmussen, Paul Martin and Vito Morello. Matthew Purcell

FRUSTRATION is simmering among Mt Tully Rd residents as they try to come to terms with sky-rocketing rate rises.

The ratepayers say they're horrified by the significant jump and question exactly what they're paying for.

In the past 12 months, Mt Tully Rd resident Bill Fea said his rates jumped from $1600 to $2337.

"I got a hold of the person, from the department, who knew about the valuation and it appears they valued three blocks of land, not in this area, but nearer the tip area. All of which had town water services... we have no water and no sewerage,” he said.

"They struck a couple of high sales there and stuck it on these to bring ours (valuations) up to $190,000 per block.

"Now common sense tells us that in a nut shell in 2017, our rates, $2337... they've gone up 45 per cent in this last 12 months.

"The government valuation has gone up from $140,000 to $190,000.

"In 2009 it was $696 (rates) and government valuation was $35,000.

Mr Fea argues the land valuation should fall somewhere between $100,000 and $115,000. Next year it's predicted he'll get a rates bill more than $2600.

"I've got family in top places on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and I'm paying more rates than they are and I've got no water and no sewerage.

"Someone's got to bring pressure onto this council to perform properly because they were elected to represent the ratepayers, not to bleed them bloody well dry.”

Neighbour Paul Martin echoed Mr Fea's comments.

"We thought it'd be like $1800 this year because we knew it was going up but $2300... you think well that's a lot of money.

"I couldn't believe it ... it's just ridiculous. A $900 increase in one year,” he said.

Western Downs Regional Council recently implemented a rebate scheme for ratepayers who experience increases of a 25 per cent or more.

"The rebate was given largely due to the decline of the mining boom and the economic impact of that decline in the region,” a Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman said.

"Council notes the actions of Western Downs Regional Council but, at this stage, will not be providing rebates for properties impacted by fluctuations in valuations.

"It should be noted that council welcomes the decision made by the state government that there will not be a valuation undertaken in the Southern Downs next year.”