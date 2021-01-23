Menu
Maryborough RSL sub-branch President Paul Coleman at Vietnam Veterans Day in 2020. The damage done to the Lieutenant Duncan Chapman statue, with scratches and dents visible.
News

ANGER, SADNESS: RSL President reacts to memorial vandalism

Stuart Fast
23rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM
Maryborough RSL sub-branch President Paul Coleman has spoken out after the vandalism of Maryborough's Duncan Chapman memorial and Fraser Coast Military Trail.

"The reaction is obviously one of anger but then when you think about it a bit more, it's also a feeling of sadness, that people are so ignorant of the sacrifice of servicemen and their families to make Australia what it is."

"The third feeling I have is concern, to see people destroy things they see around the place. It is a concern, they so lack in moral standards that they can think they can smash things up."

Mr Coleman said there "absolutely" needed to be more education surrounding the importance of war memorials to the community.

"That comes from not only schools, but also from families. When topics come up like Anzac Day and Remembrance Day, to say to the kids the reason why we have the country we have now is because of these people and there families."

The damage to the memorial left the statue of Lieutenant Duncan Chapman and the military trail story panels smashed.

Council has since covered the smashed panels

Councillor Paul Truscott said the incident had been reported to police and Council has provided CCTV footage of the incident.

