Anglers' fishing for strong start to season

STOCKED ONCE MORE: Leslie Dam will receive an influx of fish this season after the stocking association were granted more than $25,000 to do so.

AVID anglers heading back to the water will soon have their fair share of pickings, with more than $25,000 granted to restock Leslie Dam.

It will be the first time in over 12 months Warwick's fish stocking association will replenish stock numbers, with dam levels below average during 2019.

Warwick District Recreational Fish Stocking Association secretary-treasurer Ed Kemp said the funding grant was one committee members were pleased to receive.

"Because of the drought and the (coronavirus) restrictions, a lot of people weren't going fishing and if they're not going (fishing), they aren't buying permits," he said.

"We thought we'd only get around $18,000 from them. But we were over the moon when we heard how much money we'd received."

The $25,634.40 grant comes as part of Queensland Fisheries 'stocked impoundment permit scheme' to spend on Murray cod, Golden and Silver Perch fingerlings for the coming season.

Mr Kemp said restocking Leslie Dam was a high priority for committee members this year after the lull last season.

"We have people that come from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and a lot of people from Toowoomba who use the dam," he said.

"Leslie Dam is worth nearly $3.5 million a year to the area just through people coming here to fish, we estimate.

"Even if the water levels are down a bit (this year) the committee will make sure (the money) is spend on fish this year."

The fish stocking association have released more than 4 million fish into Leslie Dam in their 33-year history.

While the cooler months typically present more difficulties for anglers, Mr Kemp was eager for the future of fishing at Leslie Dam.

"Fish have a season where they come on the bite. In the cooler months, the yellow belly (Golden Perch) aren't as prolific," he said.

"When the water is a lot warmer, the fish are moving around more but in the cooler months they don't move around too much.

"There will be a lot of people buying their annual permits now. The future looks really good for Leslie Dam."