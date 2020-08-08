‘Angry and upset’: Mother slams slow-moving Child Services

A mother who was allegedly sexually assaulted and had her home destroyed has hit out at Child Services for not taking her pleas for help seriously.

A Townsville mother who was allegedly sexually assaulted and had her home destroyed by an ex-partner has hit out at Child Services for not taking her pleas for help seriously until it was too late.

Sally* said she separated from her ex in 2018 and has since been frequently "harassed" by the man.

The mother said the toxic and ongoing situation hit breaking point at the start of last month.

"I went home one morning, we'd been staying with our friends for a week due to my ex coming over and breaking his DVO," Sally said.

"Everything seemed normal, the kids were playing on the tablet while my daughter was asleep.

"I heard him come in my gate, break the back screen door off and get in the house.

"He was trying to get to my daughter because of a current court case going on, I tried to stop him and he sexually assaulted me."

Sally said her ex was facing charges of rape and indecent dealings of a child - offences which were both linked to her eight-year-old daughter.

After allegedly sexually abusing his ex-partner, the man went on to destroy the home Sally lived in with some of her children.

Sally said the situation could have been avoided if Child Services supported a move to a new house at the start of the year.

"He's been constantly harassing me, he attacked me in January and sliced my head open," she said.

"He was going to keep going if it wasn't for the dogs barking and the neighbours coming out. It was after this incident I asked Child Services for a support letter for a move.

"They said no because it would have been too traumatic for the children so we should stay where we are.

"I'm angry and upset, this whole thing could have been prevented if people listened.

"They sit there and say it's all about a child's wellbeing; now they have been through something even more traumatic.

"To have their house destroyed and lose their belongings will haunt them for a long time."

Sally said she'd done everything she could to keep her ex out of her life, but he would continually "just jump the fence and get different phone numbers and call".

Child Services finally supplied Sally with a support letter for a change of address in early July, one day before her world was turned upside down.

Sally said it was too little, too late for her young family who now don't have a home.

"I can't believe it's got to this point.

"The kids don't want to leave my side. They want to sleep with me and don't want to go on vacation care.

"They're very traumatised by it. It's going to be a long road to get back to where we were."

Sally's ex partner is currently in jail and awaiting a court appearance in August.

He is facing charges which include break and enter and breach DVO.

Child Services have been contacted for comment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

* Name changed for legal purposes

Originally published as 'Angry and upset': Mother slams slow-moving Child Services