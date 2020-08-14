Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
‘BEARING WITNESS’: Animal liberation QLD protest the slaughter of animals at John Dee, Warwick.
‘BEARING WITNESS’: Animal liberation QLD protest the slaughter of animals at John Dee, Warwick.
Breaking

Animal rights activists protest at John Dee

Bianca Hrovat
14th Aug 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANIMAL rights activists have gathered outside John Dee in Warwick to protest the slaughter of animals for meat.

Around 20 members of Animal Liberation of Queensland, most of whom came from Brisbane, used the Ekka Public Holiday to "see the real side" of meat production in regional Queensland.

"Ekka is the time of year when (producers) try to bring agriculture into Brisbane to show the city people, so we wanted to bring people out here instead," Animal Liberation spokesman Chay Neal said.

"We're trying to help people connect the meat they see in the supermarket to the 'individuals' trucked off to slaughter."

Protesters stood with provocative signs by the meat processing facility on Rosehill Rd, with motorists occasionally yelling at them as they drove past.

John Dee Director John Hart said the protest had not caused any hold ups at the facility and their main concern was for the spread of the coronavirus.

"We respect their views, but we have ours as well, and now is not the right time to be protesting," Mr Hart said.

One protester was charged for a Covid infringement, according to Police Inspector David Preston, who was on scene.

"As a freight driver (the protester) was supposed to maintain a record of everyone he was in contact with, and he failed to do that," Insp Preston said.

The man received a fine of $1360 and was asked to leave the protest.

Insp Preston said the activists were otherwise "very well-behaved", and had complied with all police directions.

"They've been all around the Warwick area today, they were out at Maydan Feedlot this morning," he said.

Animal Liberation spokesman Chay Neal said protesters had communicated their peaceful intentions with both John Dee and Maydan Feedlot.

"We're not here to cause any trouble," Mr Neal said.

"We just want people to see (animals) as individuals and know they're all scared on their way out of the race, when they have a bolt gun to their head."

A spokesman from Maydan said the protestors were respectful and did not cause any incidents. 

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Premium Content LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Politics SOUTHERN Downs MP claims the commissioner will fight for border residents throughout the pandemic.

        WHAT’S ON: 5 must see events this weekend in Warwick

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5 must see events this weekend in Warwick

        Whats On From 4WD trips to Sunday symphonies, here’s the most exciting events you need to...

        Warwick Show foodie favourite to return for pop up event

        Premium Content Warwick Show foodie favourite to return for pop up event

        Whats On A taste of childhood nostalgia in the wake of coronavirus closures.

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Dating Which of these strapping young lads would receive your final rose?