Animals feel the heatwave

CSIRO scientists have worked with a small biotech company to produce an antivenom to treat Eastern Brown and Tiger snake bites on dogs. Picture: CSIRO, Carl Davies

IN COMING days, the Southern Downs heat is expected to soar near the 40s, and people aren't the only ones set to feel the cruel heat.

Livestock and working dogs have been known to die in extreme heatwaves, and owners are being reminded to take special care of their stock and pets during the next week's hot weather.

DOGS

Extreme heat can have a detrimental effect on animal health and well-being, and vet Ross Newman said he had put down countless dogs that had "cooked their brain” from overwork in the sun.

"The animal I see stressed most from water deprivation is dogs,' he said.

"Working dogs have such a high work ethic that they will keep going in the heat of the day.”

Dr Newman said it would be up to owners to make sure their dogs had free access to water, plenty of shade and that they weren't exercising themselves too much on hot days.

And he said it was a matter of life and death.

"I see more deaths in dogs, where they get to a condition where you need to put them down because their brains are cooked,” he said.

"And if they don't have free access to water they can drink too much too quickly.

"That's just as bad.”

LIVESTOCK

Dr Newman said horses and dairy cattle were most susceptible to suffering as a result of a heatwave.

"Dairy cows use such a tremendous amount of water, that it means they need to always be near a water source,” he said.

"Because they're being milked, their output is so high. "You'll notice on a (high-30 day), they will all just be standing around a trough of water.”

He said unlike beef cattle, which only need a good drink once or twice a day, dairy cattle and horses needed to be hydrating constantly.

"Horses have such small stomachs that they are susceptible to he heat,” he said.

"With cattle, if their water points aren't close together and they're is a sudden heatwave they're not acclimatised to, they could perish from the long walk.

"Most of the time its through human area, where the trough is dry.”

He said fat cattle were also ones to keep an eye on in the hot weather.

"Really fat cattle can't disperse their heat,” Dr Newman said.

TOP TIPS

There are precautions that you can take to reduce this including:

Providing plenty of shade and shelter

Providing cool water close to the shade - animals drink up to double the amount of water in hot weather

Keep troughs clean especially when moving stock into a new paddock

If possible, don't let animals access dams as they can become boggy and animals accessing the water may get stuck

Check on your livestock daily

Look for signs of heat stress such as sweating, panting, and drooling

Minimise stock movement and if they need to be moved do it during the night or the coolest part of the day

Transporters of livestock should also have in place contingency plans to handle unexpected breakdowns, especially during hot weather