Animals of all sorts give vets a Street Parade win

The Warwick Rodeo Street Parade has proven to be one of the highlights of the week. Sean Teuma

IT WAS always going to be hard to top a parade float with a cat, four dogs, two horses, a pony, a goat, a bull and a cow.

Warwick Town and Country Vets celebrated their first entry into the John Dee Rodeo Street Parade with a win in the business category.

Despite the success, owners Carolyn Turner and Rowan Smith were just happy to be a part of the big spectacle.

"We had no idea if we would do well or not, we just wanted to be involved,” Mrs Turner said.

"It's about supporting the community, and it was a real thrill today.”

The team amassed an incredible assortment of animals on their journey of Palmerin St, and Mr Smith said it was by design.

"We wanted to bring along a variety of animals to showcase those we tend to on a regular basis,” Mr Smith said.

"They had denim bandanas, saddlecloths, and some glitter on their hooves.”

This year marked their first entry into the competition, and Mrs Turner said it is a decision they will never forget.

"Rose (Crouch) heard about it, and said we were going in,” she said.

"A fair bit of work has gone into getting everything together, so it took us about three days on and off.”

Mr Smith said the Street Parade has a set of new regulars with the vet.

"We were really impressed with the crowd,” he said.

"It was very well supported and we'll definitely be back again next year.”