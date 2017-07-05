Annual Downs festival was snow much fun

COOL ATTITUDES: Chloe Staley and Greta Stibbard aim for their parents while Imogen Staley watches on at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Saturday.

AS FROSTY mornings melted into stunning winter days, the Granite Belt put its best foot forward for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

Record crowds descended on the event at the weekend.

Publicity officer Robyn Henderson said while the official figure was still being finalised, an estimated 15,000 people visited the festival on Saturday, the main day of the event.

With an expanded festival area but still solid crowds, she said it was clear the number had grown from last year's 12,000 people.

"We were really pleased with the turnout,” she said.

Organisers were also thrilled with the Sunday numbers, as the festival's final day had grown from last year, and Mrs Henderson said the stunning weather was a big help.

"We had quite spectacular winter days,” she said.

She said Snowflakes in Stanthorpe president Brett Boatfield was thrilled with the success of the snow-making machine.

"He was so happy with that... and there was plenty of snow for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

Mrs Henderson said the committee was excited about the event's success and thanked everyone who helped to make it possible.

"It really was snow much fun,” she said.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president John Bylicki also welcomed the strong response to Snowflakes.

Mr Bylicki said the success of the "magical” event made it clear Snowflakes, which would now run every second year - alternating with the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival - was here to stay.

"Snowflakes in Stanthorpe 2017 has been the biggest ever,” Mr Bylicki said.

"The economic impact that comes from that is unbelievable.

"We've set up something that's going to stand our area in good stead for quite a few years.”

Mr Bylicki said there would be "many millions” of dollars injected into the region from the festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

He said extra space in the showgrounds would allow Snowflakes to further expand.

Temperatures dropped as low as -4C in parts of the Granite Belt at the weekend.