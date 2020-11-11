Anonymous donation grants community with emergency aid

NEED IS NEED: Rev Ansie Liebenberg with Margaret Wells and the Warwick Uniting Church's emergency care kits.

IN THEIR time of need, Warwick residents turn to their community, and one organisation is now prepared and waiting with open arms.

Warwick Uniting Church will be making 49 emergency care kits this week to give to the public this Sunday following a generous anonymous donation.

The kits include essential items such as a fireproof satchel for documents, a torch, thermal blankets, leather gloves, safety glasses and more.

What comes in a Warwick Uniting Church emergency care kit.

Organiser Margaret Wells said the church community had seen how hard those in the Rose City and beyond had been affected by natural disasters, with no sign of the trouble ending soon.

“Even though we’re not associated with Lighthouse, we know they do an excellent job with drought relief and we have helped with our drought relief vouchers,” she said.

“ We also know some of the rural fire brigades are already preparing for a fire season, we haven’t had that much rain to really make a difference and when things dry out, they dry out quickly.”

While already going quickly, Mrs Wells stressed the kits were open to all, regardless of faith.



“We’re part of our community and our community is part of us,” she said.

“You may not have a belief but need is need.”

Money from the church’s morning teas and other donations would also be donated to the WKUC Care, the church’s emergency relief fund, to hopefully continue the care kits.

“We wanted to spend the money, we didn't want donations sitting there doing nothing for the community and we thought the kits were the best way,” Mrs Wells said.

“We hope we can get more too to continue.”

For more information or to donate, contact (07) 4661 1080.

