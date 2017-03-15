Anonymous gift to Glengallan

PRESERVING HISTORY: An anonymous donor has gifted the Glengallan Homestead Trust with $10,000 for the Homestead's 150th anniversary celebrations later this year.

A MAMMOTH donation has been made to the Glengallan Homestead Trust for its 150th year celebrations.

A Toowoomba businessman with family links to Glengallan, Warwick and Allora has donated $10,000 to the anniversary projects including return of the Glengallan Gates.

The trust has requested the gates - currently located at the south western entrance to Leslie Park - should be moved back to the homestead.

Southern Downs Regional Council announced on Monday public feedback on the decision would be welcomed for two weeks beginning tomorrow.

While the donor wishes to remain anonymous, he said his donation was made in appreciation of the dedication, voluntary effort and expertise contributed by locals to establish and maintain Glengallan as a local tourist attraction. .

He said the once derelict Glengallan was now a real asset to the local community and to future generations.

Glengallan Homestead Trust chairwoman Donna Fraser said the anniversary projects would include a push to have the original gates and sandstone pillars reinstated at the homestead.

She said the gates had been moved to Warwick in the 1940s when Glengallan head station buildings were being dismantled.

"It is a miracle that anything survived,” Mrs Fraser said.

"There would have been nothing left of Glengallan.

"Even the sandstone house was due to be demolished and rebuilt as classrooms at Slade School.”

The 150th anniversary celebrations will centre on Glengallan House, built in 1867, unoccupied since 1927 and rescued from ruin by a 2001 Centenary of Federation-funded restoration.

Celebrations will culminate with the anniversary dinner on September 16 at which items long-removed from the deserted property will be presented for permanent display.

As a special concession to younger generations, children will enjoy free admission to Glengallan throughout the anniversary year. Local schools are already taking advantage with bookings for primary school groups to visit the Homestead and heritage gardens in coming weeks.