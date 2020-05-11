Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Another aged care resident dies after recovering from virus

by Natalie Wolfe
11th May 2020 12:36 PM

Another Newmarch House resident has died overnight after recovering from coronavirus.

Anglicare, which runs the western Sydney nursing home, confirmed the death this morning.

Dozens of infections and 17 deaths have been linked to the aged care facility.

While the resident had previously tested positive for coronavirus they had returned two negative tests before their death.

coronaviruspromo

 

The death comes a day after a 92-year-old woman became the 17th person from Newmarch House to die.

Fay Rendoth, a great-grandmother, died on Friday night from an "unrelated illness" after recovering from coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 6942 cases of COVID-19, with 3054 in New South Wales, 1494 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

More Stories

aged care facilities coronavirus editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought Assist gears up for ‘massive’ shed clearance sale

        premium_icon Drought Assist gears up for ‘massive’ shed clearance sale

        News ‘Anything you can think of’: Both new and used will be up for grabs.

        Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

        Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

        News QLD coronavirus: Premier update on COVID-19, zero new cases

        The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        premium_icon The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Boarding students ‘in limbo’ with school return

        Stolen car found burnt out at Southern Downs dam

        premium_icon Stolen car found burnt out at Southern Downs dam

        News Warwick police still at scene of fire that started this morning.