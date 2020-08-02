Another arrest over crash that killed cops

Emergency services working at the scene of the collision. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

Emergency services working at the scene of the collision. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

A man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter over the horrifying crash on the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne on April 22, which killed four police officers.

Detectives arrested the Simeon Tuteru, 49, in Lyndhurst at about 9:20am on Saturday.

He was charged with four counts of manslaughter, and granted bail at an out of session court hearing on Saturday night.

Mr Tuteru is the Victorian manager of Connect Logistics, the company that owned the truck involved in the crash.

Lynette Taylor, Glen Humphris, Joshua Prestney and Kevin King were killed on duty after police intercepted a Porsche, which was allegedly travelling at more than 140km/h.

All four officers were standing in the emergency lane of the freeway, deciding to impound the car, when the truck drove into them.

Emergency service workers at the scene of the tragedy. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

The driver of the Porsche, 41-year-old Richard Pusey, has since been charged with nine offences, which include driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, and failing to render assistance.

He allegedly verbally abused one of the officers, Senior Constable Taylor, after the crash, before fleeing the scene.

The driver of the truck, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, was charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death after a joint investigation by the Major Collision Investigative Unit and the Homicide Squad.

The trucking company, Connect Logistics, has faced intense scrutiny in the wake of the tragedy.

In May, Victoria police travelled to New South Wales and raided the company's head office in Riverstone, seizing a number of documents, including log books.

New South Wales Police then penalised Connect Logistics for a string of safety breaches, including truck defects and the use of overworked and fatigued drivers.

Seven News Melbourne was the first to report that Mr Tuteru was the man arrested on Saturday.

We have breaking news on a major development in the Eastern Freeway police tragedy. The manager of the truck company involved has been arrested. https://t.co/5zYfOfohG3 @cassiezervos #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/LuqNLExbQK — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 1, 2020

Mr Singh has apologised for the officers' deaths. He spoke via a statement released by his lawyer in early May.

"Mr Singh is genuinely sorry and saddened that four people have lose their lives as a result of the collision," the short statement reads.

"He is acutely aware of the impact upon the families, friends and work colleagues of those that lost their lives."

He did not apply for bail when he faced court, and is due to return for a committal mention on October 1.

Funerals have been held for all four officers. A state memorial service will take place when coronavirus measures are lifted.