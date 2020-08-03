‘Another hit’: Tough road forward after cancellation

TALKS have already begun on how to combat rodeo’s “big hole” in the region’s economy, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

Cr Pennisi said the Rose City would “no doubt be impacted” by Friday’s news that the 2020 Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft had been cancelled.

“There’s a lot of impacts in relation to rodeo — accommodation, food — let alone the feel-good part of it, being able to get together and share stories with your friends,” he said.

“It’s going to be another hit for this community who couldn’t have Jumpers and Jazz and now can’t have rodeo. There will be psychological impacts for the whole community.”

Cr Pennisi would spend this upcoming week chatting to residents on how they will be affected by the fallout.

Spectators watching the Campdrafting at the Warwick Rodeo. Pic Mark Cranitch.

He also didn’t rule out extra financial support if needed.

“We’ve put the budget down just recently and there’s a fair bit of support in relation to coronavirus but we will continue to monitor and if we need to ramp up, we will make that decision when the time comes,” he said.

The focus now, Cr Pennisi said, was on protecting the region from an imminent second wave.

“We’ve not got to forget why the rodeo’s cancelled: There is an invisible enemy out there, who keeps on rearing its ugly head, and we don’t want our people getting sick,” he said.

“We don’t want to go back where we were in March, where we were basically in lockdown, we don’t need that.

“It is sad rodeo is cancelled, and we will do everything we can to support the organisation … but the hole is there to protect our constituents.”