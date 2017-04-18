Another national car event heads towards Warwick

CAR RALLY: Peter and Anne Mott will drive their 1934 Speed 20 SB tourer XRP341 Alvis from Adelaide to Warwick for a week of Alvis action in May.

THERE will be 40 Alvis cars from across most of Australia in Warwick for a National Rally on May 7-13.

This follows the visit of 200 Pontiacs and classic cars at the Easter weekend.

The Alvis Motor Company started in 1918 and closed the doors in 1968 after producing almost 22,000 cars.

Every two years a group of owners gather for a National Rally in a different state. This year is Queensland's turn.

Warwick was selected as the venue because of easy access from the south, the history, and the beautiful surrounding driving country.

Next year the group will celebrate the Centenary of the Alvis Motor Company with a big rally in New South Wales.

The committee for this year's event is delighted with the help and response they have had from everyone that has been approached in Warwick and believe this year's event will showcase what the town and surrounding countryside has to offer.

Cars will begin arriving on Sunday, May 7, and will head to a different destination each day from Allora to Stanthorpe, returning to the Coachman's Motel each night.

About 40 cars are registered from all states except Western Australia for the rally.

The main event for the public will be a Alvis Car Show at Leslie Park from 10am on May 8. It will be a static display car show and later in the afternoon, the group will visit the Warwick Historical Society at Pringle Cottage.

The Warwick Town Crier will take visitors on a guided walk around the historic sites before Southern Downs Mayor Cr Tracy Dobie welcomes the members at the Alvis Car Show.