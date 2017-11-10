Another Southern Downs church closes its doors

GOODBYE: The community is preparing to farewell The Summit Uniting Church.

ON NOVEMBER 18, The Summit Uniting Church will be decommissioned.

It's been a vibrant part of The Summit community for the past 102 years but the congregation decided to amalgamate with the Stanthorpe Uniting Church due to low numbers.

The Summit Uniting Church amalgamated with the Stanthorpe branch, which is part of the Granite Belt Uniting Church Cluster, in April this year.

Irene Scott from The Summit Uniting Church said the church community was sad about closing down the church that had been an important part of their lives for a long time.

To celebrate the many wonderful memories of happy gatherings at The Summit Uniting Church a celebration will be held on November 18.

"We wanted to finish on a happy note by having this get-together,” Mrs Scott said.

The centenary of The Summit Uniting Church was held in October 2015 which turned out to be a wonderful weekend with more than 150 people attending to celebrate the milestone.

Now, two years later, they're gathering again for the decommissioning of the little church.

"It's a sad time for those involved but it's important to have this decommissioning service to celebrate the faithfulness of many - people who have cared for each other through the highs and lows, navigating many changes, knowing that God's spirit was at work enabling and equipping, comforting and convicting, inspiring and renewing,” Mrs Scott said.

More than 100 people are expected at the celebration next Saturday where anyone who might have had some contact with The Summit Church is welcome to join them to recognise 102 years of faithful Christian witness at The Summit.

If you'd like further information on the afternoon's proceedings, contact Dudley Abraham on 4683 2902 or Stuart Scott on 4683 2003.

The afternoon will start with a thanksgiving service at 1pm, followed by an afternoon tea where all who attend have the chance to renew old friendships and enjoy spending time with one another.