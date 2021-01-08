Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Anthony Albanese crash
Supplied Anthony Albanese crash
Politics

Anthony Albanese in serious car crash

by Candace Sutton
8th Jan 2021 6:49 PM

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been involved in a serious car accident in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville.

He has been taken to hospital and is "shaken" but okay, according to his office.

Channel 7 reported that the Labor leader's car was "T-boned", according to a witness, and that the other driver was also in a reasonable condition without major injuries.

A TV image after the accident showed a black car looking like a write-off, but the Opposition Leader standing up and seemingly not too bad.

He is reportedly undergoing X-rays in hospital.

The 57-year-old is the Federal Member for the electorate of Marrickville.

More to come …

Originally published as Anthony Albanese in serious car crash

Anthony Albanese has been involved in a car crash in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Picture: Channel 10.
Anthony Albanese has been involved in a car crash in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Picture: Channel 10.
The Opposition Leader has been taken to hospital and his staff say he is all right. Picture: Channel 10
The Opposition Leader has been taken to hospital and his staff say he is all right. Picture: Channel 10

More Stories

anthony albanese australian labor editors picks politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        Premium Content OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        News This Stanthorpe duo are ready to serve up a ‘fusion curry delight’ with their new restaurant.

        WHAT’S ON: 5+ holiday event hits on this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5+ holiday event hits on this weekend

        News Still looking for ideas to fill a drizzly weekend? Check out these unmissable...

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        DRUG DELIVERY: Woman busted as boyfriend’s ‘meth gofer’

        Premium Content DRUG DELIVERY: Woman busted as boyfriend’s ‘meth gofer’

        News The Southern Downs woman’s extreme efforts for love turned sour when they landed...