Police have clashed with protesters at a demonstration in Melbourne's east tonight after more than 100 gathered in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.
Health

Anti-COVID-19 protest turns nasty

by Benedict Brook
26th Aug 2020 8:02 PM

There have been ugly scenes in Melbourne's east this evening with police arresting several people who were taking part in a demonstration against the state's coronavirus restrictions.

Police clashed with around 100 demonstrators in Dandenong around 5.30pm. While it was before curfew and protesters wore masks, there were nonetheless many people in proximity on the march through suburban streets.

Seven News reported that one man had been arrested for antagonising and refusing to co-operate with police.

 

 

Police threatened to use pepper spray in a tense stand-off with anti-lockdown protesters in Dandenong. Officers clashed with a group of about 100 people who marched along Kirkham Rd about 5.20pm. Picture: Jason Edwards
Police threatened to use pepper spray in a tense stand-off with anti-lockdown protesters in Dandenong. Officers clashed with a group of about 100 people who marched along Kirkham Rd about 5.20pm. Picture: Jason Edwards

 

Footage purportedly taken from the scene on the Facebook page of Fuat Abazi shows a group of people walking down a street playing 'Advance Australia Fair' from a stereo.

Police then appear to arrest one of the marchers. An officer then tells other protesters to back away and appears to brandish pepper spray and point it towards some of those in attendance.

Protesters were angry at Melbourne’s curfew. Picture: Jason Edwards
Protesters were angry at Melbourne’s curfew. Picture: Jason Edwards

 

A police officer looks to threaten to use pepper spray in a still from a video uploaded by a protester. Picture: Facebook/Fuat Abazi.
A police officer looks to threaten to use pepper spray in a still from a video uploaded by a protester. Picture: Facebook/Fuat Abazi.

The crowd can be heard booing.

The person taking the video admonishes the police and says, "these guys are supposed to be here to protect us and see how quickly the peaceful turns aggressive".

"Five people jumped on him for nothing. What a bunch of dogs".

More to come.

Originally published as Anti COVID-19 demo turns nasty

Around 100 people attended. Picture: Jason Edwards
Around 100 people attended. Picture: Jason Edwards
A demonstrator faces up to police. Picture: Jason Edwards
A demonstrator faces up to police. Picture: Jason Edwards
cornavirus protest

