Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister’s office

by Jack Paynter
23rd Jul 2020 10:27 AM

 

 

Anti-mask protesters have graffitied Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast.

The vandals targeted the Eramosa Rd West office in Somerville overnight as new restrictions came into force requiring people in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear a mask when outside their home.

The protesters stuck masks to the office windows with the words "don't" and "won't" on them, while a poster also said "I have a condition that prevents me from wearing a mask, it's called intelligence".

The graffiti was cleaned off early on Thursday morning.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask while out of the house in Melbourne faces a $200 fine from police.

 

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7

 

 

A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7
A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7

 

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister's office

More Stories

anti-maskers covid-19 editors picks federal health minister greg hunt health melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highway reopened after truck rollover

        premium_icon Highway reopened after truck rollover

        News A MAJOR Southern Downs highway has been reopened after a truck rollover in Goondiwindi last night.

        Truck fire on major Southern Downs highway

        premium_icon Truck fire on major Southern Downs highway

        News Quick action helps driver after brakes reportedly catch alight.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites