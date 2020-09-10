Antiques, machinery to go under hammer in clearing sale

AUCTION RETURN: Stuart Bond looks to get back to business with this massive Saturday auction.

UP TO 700 lots of collectibles, machinery and farmyard goods will be up for grabs at a massive Warwick clearing auction this Saturday.

Auctioneer Stuart Bond said the sale was the first local one since coronavirus restrictions were put in place in March.

Some of the old machinery up for grabs this Saturday. CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.

"Oh yeah it's a big sale, because there's been no sales for the last six months," Mr Bond said.

"We'll have 500 people here, don't you worry about that. There's been a lot of interest in it, because people haven't been able come out and collect."

The auction, which was courtesy of 30 vendors and their wares, had some particularly interesting antiques to note.

Mr Bond said anvils like this were sure to entice a crowd. CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.

'There's a lot of old binders and ploughs," Mr Bond said.

"There's something here for everyone, whether it be old anvils or camp ovens, and broad axes."

Other noted collectibles listed included a Buzacott engine, Massey Harris scufflers, vintage lucerne mowers as well as prized household items including cast-iron seats, an antique pram and meat safes.

A vintage pram is up for offer. CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.

"There's a good array of stuff here so come along and buy," Mr Bond said.

The auction will be held at 450 Mt Marshall / Clintonvale Road, Glengallan and begins at 10am.

COVID-19 rules will apply and all persons attending must register.

For more information, contact Stuart Bond on 0419 677 775 or see the full listing here.

