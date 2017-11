Raylene Swain and Gayle Purcell showing off their headwear on race day.

RAYLENE Swain is will known in the Rose City for her spectacular Melbourne Cup parties.

The event has in the past gathered more than 50 guests to Mrs Swain's home, but yesterday's event was a more relaxed affair with close friends gathering for lunch.

In the friendly fashions on the field, May Freebody and Deirdre Llewellyn both took away a bottle of wine for best hat and best dressed respectively.