Anzac Day Brisbane: What’s open, Dawn Service, parade times

Looking to attend the Dawn Service? Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and service schedules in Brisbane this Anzac Day weekend.

With COVID restrictions easing, Anzac Day 2021 services will be going ahead according to plan. Here's what you need to know about what's open and service times in Brisbane.

WHEN IS ANZAC DAY?

Anzac Day is held on the 25th April every year to commemorate the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps allied expedition in the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. This year's Anzac Day will be held on Sunday 25th April 2021.

Remembrance Day service at Anzac Square in Brisbane CBD. Picture: Peter Wallis

WHEN IS ANZAC DAY PUBLIC HOLIDAY

The observed Anzac Day public holiday will fall on Monday 26th April 2021. This observed public holiday will not be a nationwide long weekend with only ACT, QLD, SA and WA receiving the additional day off.

WHAT'S OPEN ON ANZAC DAY PUBLIC HOLIDAY

SHOPPING CENTRES

The majority of shopping centres will be CLOSED on Sunday and operating on reduced hours on Monday.

Westfield shopping centres will be CLOSED on Sunday and open at reduced hours on Monday (10am - 5pm).

Myer Centre, City

Sunday - CLOSED

Monday 10am - 5pm

QueensPlaza

Sunday - CLOSED

Monday - 10.30am - 4pm

Indooroopilly Shopping Centre

Sunday - CLOSED

Monday - 10am - 4pm

Newstead Gasworks

Sunday - General and Woolworths CLOSED, Dining open 7am - 9pm

Monday - General 10am - 4pm, Woolworths and Dining 7am - 9pm

Pacific Fair, Gold Coast

Sunday - CLOSED (Cinemas and selected restaurants remain open)

Monday - General 10am - 5pm, Resort 10am - 6pm, Dining open with varied times depending on individual retailers

Aspley Hypermarket

Sunday - CLOSED

Monday - 9am - 6pm

Sunnybank Plaza

Sunday - CLOSED

Monday - 9am - 6pm

SUPERMARKETS

Coles, Woolworths, ALDI

Most stores will be CLOSED on Sunday and open at varied times on Monday. Check your local store before heading out.

FARMERS MARKETS

Rocklea Brisbane Market Place

The Saturday Fresh Market is open this weekend but the Sunday Discovery Market is CLOSED on Sunday.

Anzac Day Parade through Brisbane CBD in 2019. Picture Annette Dew

BRISBANE ANZAC DAY SERVICES

The nurse memorial candlelight vigil will commence at 5.30pm until 7.15pm on Friday 23rd April 2021.

The Brisbane Anzac Day Dawn Service will begin at 4.28am at the Shrine of Remembrance, Anzac Square on Sunday 25th April 2021. The Parade through Brisbane CBD will commence after the Dawn Service from 10am through to 12pm and will feature current and former ADF veterans and other groups that will contribute to the Parade. For more information about other services across Queensland visit RSL Queensland.

