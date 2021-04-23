Anzac Day services are among the casualties in Western Australia’s snap lockdown as the state grapples with a coronavirus outbreak.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has cancelled Anzac Day services across Perth and Peel in response to the state's coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made this afternoon when Mr McGowan ordered the areas into a snap three-day lockdown as authorities combat the "emerging and serious issue".

"I encourage everyone to take part in the driveway Dawn Service again this year and I will do that again," Mr McGowan said.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson called this weekend a "precious and collaborative weekend because of Anzac Day".

An almost empty Anzac Memorial at King's Park in Perth during its last lockdown in February. Picture: Tony McDonough/NCA NewsWire

"It is probably the most important commemorative day for our fallen diggers and all Australians and New Zealanders know how special this is," he said.

Roughly 100 events that had been planned have now been called off.

But Commissioner Dawson said crowds would still be permitted at tonight's basketball and rugby games because lockdown starts at midnight.

The emergency announcement comes amid a COVID-19 outbreak at Perth's Mercure Hotel, with a Victorian man tested positive in Melbourne today after completing 14 days of quarantine in a WA hotel.

Residents at a retirement village on Anzac Day in Perth last year. Picture: Richard Wainwright

A pregnant woman and her four-year-old daughter have also tested positive after their stay, having contracted the virus from an infected couple who had returned from India and were staying in a room opposite them.

From midnight until midnight on Monday, April 26, residents need to stay in Perth and Peel and will not be able to leave unless they have an exemption.

Masks will be mandatory from 6pm tonight, with the Premier recommending "they be worn immediately".

Originally published as Anzac Day services cancelled in Perth