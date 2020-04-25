ANZAC songs heard all over Rose City

DRUMMING AT DAWN: Jayne Shelley, Cadence Manfield, Kweller Manfield, Alexander Manfield and Percy Manfield drummed for this nieghbours this morning.

THERE was no service or march in Warwick to mark ANZAC Day, but thanks to a handful of passionate musicians, the sound of bagpipes and drums could be heard faintly across the Rose City.

The Manfield family rose at dawn this morning to play for their neighbours who watched from their homes.

For Alexander Manfield, president of the Warwick Thistle and Pipe Band, the change in schedule wasn’t the only difference for him this ANZAC Day.

“This one is particularly special for me because it’s the first year without my grandfather who passed away,” he said.

“He was a Sub Lieutenant in M class Destroyers so Anzac Day is pretty special to our family, I’ve always marched and played.”

Alexander and his wife Jayne Shelley, along with children Cadence, Kweller and Percy played their pipes and drums quickly drew a crowd.

DRUMMING FOR THE ANZACS. cadence, kweller, Alexander and Percy Manfield with Jayne Shelley play for their street.

Playing pipes for SCOTS and Warwick since 1995, Ms Shelley said it was important to still find a way to commemorate the day.

“This is also the first time the kids haven’t marched or been pushed in a pram,” she said.

“It’s not a public holiday for us, we’d do three marches across the Southern Downs and then an evening service in Stanthorpe, we’d get home around 10pm normally.”

Despite the early disruption to the quiet of dawn, The family said neighbours were delighted by the music.

“My friend who lives up on Wood St texted to say he could hear us,” Mr Manfield said.

“When the audience came the standard of play definitely lifted.”

“It was a great way to dust off our instruments and mark the day,” Ms Shelley said.