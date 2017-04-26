Anzac tradition draws huge crowds in Warwick

WARWICK has turned out to the Anzac Day parade and service in their hundreds, keeping alive a proud local tradition.

From senior citizens, to young families, school children and babies, all ages were on hand on a glorious autumn day to pay their respects to brave fallen.

The traditional Anzac Day parade left the Warwick Memorial RSL Club at 10.45am, making its way through the crowds lining Palmerin St to the Leslie Park Cenotaph for the 11am service.

Along with the returned servicemen and women, veterans and descendants of past veterans marched representatives from every school in town, Warwick's scouting community, the Boy and Girls Brigade, the Scots PGC Pipe Band and the Warwick City Band.

One of Warwick's few remaining Second World War veterans, 93-year-old David Watt was in attendance at yesterday's 11am service.

"It was very well attended,” he said.

"It's nice to see it that way.

"There aren't too many of us Second World War vets left but I wouldn't miss it.”

Mr Watt was stationed in the Torres Strait, Bouganville Island and Rabaul in the mid-1940s.

"I was over there for 10 months after the war as well,” he said.

"We had to repatriate over 90,000 Japanese soldiers after the surrender.

Mr Watt said Anzac Day was always an emotional occasion.

"You remember all your mates,” he said.

"The ones that are no longer around.

"We left about 40 mates over there, they're buried in Bomana Cemetery in Port Moresby.

"I've never forgotten them and I still try to keep in contact to the few of us that are still around.”

School of Total Education student 16-year-old Thomas Fern marched in an Anzac parade for the first time yesterday.

"It was great to see the veterans marching,” he said.

"Those men and women fought in wars and served their country.

"It's an event that helps me reflect on my own family and their involvement.

"It was really important to me to march today and pay my respects.”

Master of Ceremonies for the 2017 Warwick Anzac Day Service at the Leslie Park Cenotaph was Warwick RSL Sub Branch board member Mal Crawford.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr Crawford served Australia in 1970-17.

Mr Crawford said Anzac Day was a reminder of what a wonderful country we lived in.

"And a major part of the reason we live in such a country is due to the brave men and women who came before us who fought for our freedom,” he said.

"Anzac Day is a great reminder for our younger generations and new Australians and a chance for them to learn about the sacrifices people made to make this country what it is today.”

Mr Crawford said the numbers at yesterday's service were as good as he'd seen in recent years.

"I saw so many school kids and young families,” he said.

"And that's the answer.

"That's where it all starts.

"And thanks to a greater awareness from our Federal Government and education systems, keeping the legacy of the Anzac tradition in the forefront of everybody's mind, especially those young kids coming through.”

After the service, the returned service men and women made the return march to the Warwick Memorial RSL Club for the traditional Anzac Day luncheon.

"The civic luncheon is a golden opportunity for old friends and people with common backgrounds and common bonds to have fellowship together,” he

said.

"And share some stories over a few beers.”