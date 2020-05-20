Apiarists abuzz on World Bee Day

WORLD BEE DAY: Apiarist Ray Clarke said pollination is the key to Australia’s food security.

IT’S been a difficult season for Warwick beekeeper Ray Clarke, who has been forced to find new locations for his hives to survive the drought.

But on World Bee Day, Mr Clarke said the blow to bee populations won’t just have an affect on local honey supply.

“Pollination is a massive, massive industry, the honey side is insignificant in comparison to the pollination for our food security,” he said.

“They reckon one in every three mouthfuls of food have been pollinated.”

Apple, raspberry, almond, macadamia and canola production rely heavily on the bees produced on the Southern Downs.

Condamine Apiaries Jacob Stevens spends time taking bees across the country to pollinate crops.

He hoped today would play a role in raising awareness of the impact apiaries have on Australia’s salad and fruit bowls.

But with bushfire and drought causing a huge blow to populations, Mr Stevens said there’s no clear answer as to how people can support increased pollination efforts.

“But certainly making sure you buy local honey, and if you can’t, make sure it’s 100 per cent Australian,” he said.

“That money trickles back to us beekeepers.”

But despite the uncertainly surrounding the next season if rain doesn’t come, Mr Clarke said he is staying positive.

“I love it, I’ve got a son and son-in law doing it as well,” he said.

“We need to produce more food into the future,” he said.

“Bees are very important in that.”