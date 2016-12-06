App widens choice for Warwick readers

WARWICK bookworms will have a whole new range of literary options open to them when Southern Downs Libraries introduce the mobile app BorrowBox.

Southern Downs Regional Council's library services coordinator Sam Shelbourn said the app would extensively increase e-book and audio options for readers.

"We find most of the people who use these books are on the road,” she said.

"Truck drivers, travellers.

"This is just an easy way for readers to get their books without having to come into the library.”

Librarian Marianne Potter said the selection of books that would be available on BorrowBox was not limited to novels.

"You can read non-fiction, children's books and more through BorrowBox,” she said.

The library can now offer 1500 e-books, 300 audiobooks, 90 e-magazines and 16,000 comics thanks to the app.

"There's something for everyone, whether you're travelling or at home,” Mrs Potter said.

The easily operated app can be used online and with Apple iOS and Google Android devices.

It incorporates an e-book reader and e-audiobook player and is available now from the App Store and Google Play.

Warwick residents can install the BorrowBox app on all of their mobile devices for free, and librarians will provide any help needed in downloading the app.

Ms Shelbourn said that to start borrowing, library members just need to select "SDRC'' within the app and enter their library membership details, as found on their membership card.

"It's so simple to access the latest range of e-books and e-audiobooks by best-selling authors whenever and wherever you want,” she said.

"With the addition of BorrowBox to the existing suite of online resources - including OneClick Digital and Zinio magazines - members can now borrow from SDRC libraries 24 hours a day, seven days a week via their smart device or home computer.

"Members can also access a wide range of free online training courses in subjects as diverse as learning foreign languages, computers, astrology and much, much more,'' Ms Shelbourn said.

"There truly is something for everyone online at SDRC libraries.”