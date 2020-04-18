Menu
Ipswich Police investigating a collision between a truck and motorcycle at East Ipswich on Thursday, April 16 in which a woman sustained serious head injuries, are appealing for witnesses.
News

Appeal after woman suffers serious head injuries

by Danielle O’Neal
18th Apr 2020 8:17 PM
POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a truck and motorcycle in Ipswich in which a woman sustained serious head injuries and internal bleeding.

The white truck and red motorcycle were both travelling on King Edward Pde, towards Ipswich, about 10.45am on Thursday when they collided.

The female rider, a 68-year-old North Ipswich woman, sustained a fractured skull, as well as internal bleeding and broken bones. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The truck driver, a 52-year-old man from New Beith, was not injured.

Police said the occupants of two vehicles in the area at the time of the crash may have witnessed the incident. Officers would like to talk to those in a grey sedan or a white utility, who were travelling behind the truck.

The truck, similar to the one pictured, is a white 2005 Nissan UD. The motorcycle, similar to the one pictured, is a red 2006 Suzuki VL800.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Appeal after woman suffers serious head injuries

crashes motorcycle crash police appeal truck and motorcycle crash

