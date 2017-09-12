Appeal for answers over weekend Leyburn crash

CRITICAL: A man was airlifted to Brisbane after his car left the road and struck a tree on the Toowoomba Karara Rd near Leyburn on Saturday.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle crash that left one man in a critical condition at the weekend.

Five people were travelling east on the Toowoomba Karara Rd at 9.30am on Saturday when the car they were travelling left the road and hit a tree.

The 35-year-old driver was airlifted by LifeFlight to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane with critical head, neck and pelvis injuries after his vehicle collided with a tree.

A 35-year-old woman and three boys, aged 5, 10 and 13 were all taken to Toowoomba Hospital.

The boys are members of the Goondiwindi Junior Rugby League Club and were on their way to the Warwick and District JRL grand finals at Clifton.

On its Facebook page, the club urged those emotionally shaken by the crash to message to arrange counselling.

A QPS spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was continuing investigations.

Police would like to speak to a witness who was first on the scene and may be able to assist.

He is described as being Caucasian with grey hair, a slim build, in his 50s and wearing a red jumper.