APPLY NOW: 7 jobs paying more than $70K

GET JOB HUNTING: Hundreds of jobs are on offer across the region.

AS WARWICK’s tries to bounce back from the economic hit of the pandemic, businesses across the spectrum are hiring.

The Warwick Dailys News rounded up seven vacancies offering more than $70,000 but this is just a handful of the 196 jobs listed on seek.com

1. Small business rural financial counsellor

Full time: $87,945

Rural Solutions Queensland Inc Trading as Rural Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland is a business lifeline that is looking for a small business financial counsellor to provide assistance to small businesses across the Southern Downs, Goondiwindi and parts of the Scenic Rim Local Government Council Areas.

2. Community development officer

Full time: Up to $73,840

Southern Downs Regional Council is looking for a community development officer who will respond to community needs and work with the community in line with council’s strategic direction.

Previous community planning, development and project management is required.

3. Operator maintainer

Full time: $70,348 and Housing assistance

This position involves undertaking operations and maintenance activities at Glenlyon Dam for SunWater.

The busy role will see successful applicants become involved with flood operations, preventive, corrective and emergency maintenance, including fault finding and troubleshooting.

4. Human resources adviser

Temporary full time: Up to $78,309

Southern Downs Regional Council is looking for a human resources adviser who can provide a professional level of support to the People and Culture Department and provide

advice on human resource related matters to Council employees.

72.5 hours per fortnight, 9 day fortnight is required for the role, or as negotiated.

5. Orchard manager

Full time: $80,000 —$99,999

Family-owned Stanthorpe farm, Eastern Colour, is looking for a director take charge of their medium-sized orchard and drive all aspects of this area in relation to production.

The role would be supported by a strong and well-established packing facility, office facility, and inclusive team.

6. Clinical nurse

Full time: $94,545 – $101,237

Darling Downs Health, which employs more than 5500 staff across the region, is looking for a specialist mental health nurse to deliver health services to adults in the community.

Approaching clients with open, honest communication is a must as is a commitment to continuous quality.

7. Secondary teacher

Full time: $73, 628 — 106,044

St Joseph’s College in Stanthorpe is on the hunt for a secondary teacher who can teach

senior mathematics, science and digital technology.

The school is committed to recruiting long-term staff members

