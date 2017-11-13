Menu
APPLY NOW: Grants available to improve our region

(Back, from left) Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, John Dee chief executive officer Warren Stiff, John Dee director John Hart, Southern Downs Regional Council chief executive officer David Keenan, (front) Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie announce $4.8m funding to John Dee in Warwick through the Building Better Regions Fund.
WARWICK has a chance to secure funding to improve the liveability of the city through the Building Better Regions Fund.

Applications are now open for the grants, which this year saw $4.8mil be allocated to John Dee for a new cold-storage building creating an extra 143 on-site jobs.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) would provide a huge boost.

"Round Two of the BBRF is now open until December 19, to help address the challenges faced by regional, rural and remote communities,” Mr Littleproud said.

"I've advocated for rural communities across Maranoa and I believe we're represented in the Coalition Government's BBRF as major capital cities have been excluded in the funding's guidelines,” Mr Littleproud said.

"With three regional councils in my electorate contributing more per capita than Brisbane City Council, it makes sense our regions should be supported and that's why the Coalition Government introduced this funding.

"The BBRF is divided into two streams. The Infrastructure Projects Stream will invest in new infrastructure construction or existing project upgrades; and the Community Investments Stream is about strengthening liveability.”

During the previous BBRF round, Mr Littleproud was able to secure more than $9.36 million for exciting infrastructure and job-creation projects in his electorate.

"The great thing about this funding is communities drive the projects and, last time, we were able to fund affordable housing for seniors in Blackbutt, improve livestock transportation at Morven; and support the construction of a new regional beef cold storage facility in Warwick to overcome processing restraints in the Darling Downs,” he said.

To access the BBRF guidelines and to lodge an application visit business.gov.au.

Topics:  building better regions fund david littleproud mp federal government funding grants john dee member for maranoa

Warwick Daily News

