Appreciating the moment

FLASHBACK: Tales of bikes with square wheels had Andrew feeling better about what he had growing up.

MY KIDS all know there are quite a few things that should never be said around me.

One of them is saying "I'm bored”. This will always result in me "suggesting” interesting things that they must now do to relieve that state of boredom.

Normally involving their room and the cleanliness of same. Or maybe some outdoor activity, like cleaning up the back yard, mowing the grass or washing a car.

The other thing they know really gets my goat is to get onto the topic of how someone else has it so much better than them.

Mostly they are referring to a sibling and sometimes it's a classmate or a kid down the street.

Most parents will know what I'm talking about.

It doesn't matter if it's the size of a serve of chips, the hour of bedtime or the newness or coolness of some item like a bike, game or piece of technology. Someone always has it better, or more and it just isn't fair!

I'll admit it. I was the same as a kid as most of us probably were. My dad's response to this when I was a kid was to tell me about how when he was a kid he had no shoes, a wooden bike (with square wheels) and clothes made out of burlap and brown paper. And that he had to share it all with his twin brother.

My kids just won't buy that, heaven knows how I ever did. I suppose the evidence of all the hundreds of photographs at grandma's house from birthday's, Christmas's and holidays past with me with a new bike or this and that leave me with very little to back it up.

I've only seen two or three pictures of my dad as a kid in the 1950's. Getting photographed back then must have been a serious business. In those few "happy snaps” he looks as he is off to the gallows, dressed in uncomfortable clothes and with facial expressions to match.

My kids get a better "punishment”. I like to get them to put together a short essay on how good they have it. Normally titled, "What I have to be thankful for”. The length, in words or pages depends on their age, and my mood at the time.

As they move into adulthood they appreciate what I was trying to do. Maybe not as well as mum does parenting, but dad was trying all the same

I don't think my methods are any better than dad's, just adapted to suit modern times.

The moral of the message is the same and the corresponding values that we are trying to impart are the same too.

Be thankful for what you have. Life isn't always fair.

The harder you work, the luckier you get.

The more you put in to anything, the more you will get out of it.

Opportunities are few and far between. When they do be aware and ready to grab hold of them.

Be fair and honest in your dealings with people. Remembering the truth is easier than remembering lies.Oh! And most of all - Happy Wife - Happy Life.