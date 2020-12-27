APPROVED: New gel blaster field set for the Southern Downs

GREEN LIGHT: The new Leyburn gel field will be built in two stages.

GREEN LIGHT: The new Leyburn gel field will be built in two stages.

AN exciting new recreational development in the Southern Downs has been given the green light.

The development application, for a 6.475 hectare gel blaster field in Leyburn was lodged with Southern Downs Regional Council in August.

The 375 Donovan Rd lifestyle lot is owned by Barry and Anne Facer, but will be run by their son who wanted to “to provide a facility to allow small groups of enthusiasts of this sport

to have areas to play.”

The approved development will kickstart construction of two gel blaster fields, an open shelter to host a sausage sizzle, and one single unisex disabled toilet.

The development was proposed with the intention of “enhancing the area by adding a sporting tourist facility without compromising the character of the locality.”

The development application was mentioned in August by councillors discussing a letter 6-year-old William Lister wrote to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi to “help set up a gel blaster club and range”.

Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi said the petition showed a desire by the community for a local club, and noted the Leyburn application was one plan in the pipeline.

“There are a couple of people considering what they might do in this area,” Cr Pennisi said.

What the proposed project could look like once completed.

Councillor Cynthia McDonald said she welcomed a gel blaster spot closer to home.

“With legislation the way it is and the safety concerns associated with gel blasters, I think this (a Southern Downs field) would be sensible in the future, Cr McDonald said.

The Leyburn field will host up to 10 players per game, with a max of 20 people on site at once.

The developers also ensured the site, located near Canal Creek, would have no long-term environmental impact.

“These “war” games would have an insignificant effect on the environment as the pellets are full of water and the casing is non-toxic and quickly break down leaving no residue,” the amended report read.

Opening hours would be from 12—4pm, on weekends twice a month during stage one, with those same hours extended to weekdays in stage two.