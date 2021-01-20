APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

HIKING OASIS: The planned tourist spot will back onto Girraween National Park.

A HIDDEN tourist getaway in the Southern Downs has been given the green light.

The development application boasting a “secluded” 155 acres of land on the back of Girraween National Park was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council last week.

According to the application, it features “over 7km of open and remote bushwalking and mountain biking tracks all clearly signed throughout the property.”

The Pyramids Rd property will renovate an existing four bedroom house into a timeshare for up to 16 maximum guests.

Visitors can stay between three to 14 nights.

Plans for the 883 Pyramids Rd spot.

The property is owned by Bronwyn and John Humphrey and Stewart Knowles, and was submitted back in November.

“In between bookings we will continue to reside at the house but will not be there

when it is rented out,” the application said.

The house will be rented out via timeshare website, Classic Holidays.

The property features a dam and three rainwater tanks with additional petrol-powered pump for firefighting resources.

It comes as nearby Downs town appear to have dipped in their Airbnb and private short term accommodation market, with new figures showing a drop-off in people applying for it.

