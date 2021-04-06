APRIL BLOCKBUSTERS: Warwick’s huge sports clashes

April is looking to be one of the biggest months in Warwick’s 2021 sporting calendar, with countless blockbuster days of action locked in.

With several football seasons getting up and running and a massive polocrosse carnival signalling the sport’s return to Warwick, there’s a huge range of events to keep every sports fan entertained this month.

Check out our full wrap of your month in sport below:

BARASTOC INTERSTATE SERIES

The Warwick Polocrosse Club will host the 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series / Shell Cup Club three-day carnival this month, announcing the sport’s welcome return to the region.

The carnivals will run from April 16-18 at the club’s Morgan Park facility, and typically bring in 850 competitors and 700 horses across the two events.

Teams from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, and South Australia will compete across a range of age and ability groups.

Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser told the Warwick Daily News at the time of the event’s announcement that it was one of the “prestige” dates on the calendar, and would give state-level teams the chance to compete before the 2022 National Championships.

TRL KICK-OFF

Playing with new confidence after their second consecutive Barrett Shield win last month, the Warwick Cowboys men’s side will take the field in their opening round of the 2021 Toowoomba Rugby League season.

The A-grade side will start off with an away game against Toowoomba Valleys at Herb Steinohrt Oval, kicking off at 3pm on Sunday, April 11.

Draws for the reserve grade, U18s, and open ladies’ teams are yet to be finalised.

An action-packed game between Warwick Redbacks and Ipswich Cats at the 2021 Cardinal Cup at Warwick Credit Union Oval.

DARLING DOWNS AFL UNDERWAY

The Warwick Redbacks will also be looking for a strong start to their 2021 season in the Darling Downs AFL Allieds Cup.

The Redbacks will take on the South Burnett Saints at their home ground Warwick Credit Union Oval on April 17, with the first bounce scheduled for 2.30pm.

New coach Tyhe Clarkson will lead the side into their first match of the regular home and away season, with hopes of recreating the performance and spirit the team demonstrated at last month’s annual Cardinal Cup.

MORGAN PARK RACEWAY

Morgan Park Raceway is set to light up again this month with back-to-back weekends of action-packed racing.

Round 2A of the Queensland Super Sprint Series will kick things off with a bang after the quiet Easter long weekend, with a combination of Cobras, Formula Fords, and Datsuns to battle it out from April 9-11.

The raceway will then host the Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland Endurance Event from April 22-24, followed by Round 2B of the Queensland Super Sprint Series the following weekend April 30-May 2.

Entry is free for spectators to both rounds of the Super Sprint Series.

Round 2 of the Australian Motor Racing Series was scheduled for April 16-18, but was postponed due to COVID restrictions creating travel risks for interstate competitors.

WARWICK WOLVES FIRE UP

The Warwick Wolves are hoping to continue the success of their 2020 season this year, with a new side joining the three grand finalists in the 2021 Toowoomba Football League competitions.

Last year’s championship-winning men’s side has moved up to the premier division, and a combination of younger players have formed Warwick’s new conference men’s team.

Both teams are currently sitting in the bottom half of their respective tables after the first three rounds.

The ladies’ side is also looking to recreate the dominance of their 2020 season after finishing runners-up, but are yet to score a win in 2021.

All teams have a series of tough clashes across the region this month. Click here for the full list of fixtures.