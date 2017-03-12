Are cane toads coming to the Southern Downs?

Cullendore resident Bruce Fanning with a cane toad he believes may be one of the first found in the Warwick area.

A CANE toad spotted jumping on a front lawn early Saturday morning at Cullendore is one of very few which have made it west of the Great Dividing Range in the Warwick area.

Bruce Fanning spotted a cane toad on his front lawn when it was still dark on Saturday morning and is making enquiries with environmental authorities and Bio Security.

"It is the first I have seen or heard of in this area. The cane toad is eating plenty of insects and grubs," Mr Fanning said.

"I won't be releasing him back in the wild but talking to the authorities, it seems they are moving further and further south.

"Some animals will die after eating a cane toad as the cane toad is poisonous," he said.

Keen Warwick angler Roger Martin said he had never seen a cane toad around the river but did see one in Warwick five years ago.

"There are not a lot of cane toads around," he said.

Junabee farmer and Warwick businessman Ron Bellingham said potentially it was only a matter of time until this area had more cane toads.

"We want a decent winter to keep them at bay, we haven't had a fair dinkum cold winter for a few years," he said.

While he wasn't surprised to hear about the cane toad sighting, Mr Bellingham said he personally had never seen a cane toad in the Warwick area or heard about one being seen.

"They might have done a job to get rid of the beetles in the cane when they were introduced but if you fiddle with nature, there can be repercussions that aren't fully understood," he said.

"Their impact on native animals is a concern, it is good some native animals are learning to live with the cane toad."

While the word cane toad was at one stage only associated with interstate footy, a few phone calls today from the Daily News indicates there is more than a little concern about cane toads in the environment.