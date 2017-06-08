20°
Argument moment before Oakey man's death: police

Tara Miko
| 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:10 AM
Calvin Smith.
Calvin Smith. Tara Miko

POLICE are investigating whether a verbal fight at an Oakey pub led to the death of local man Calvin Smith.

The 82-year-old had been drinking with friends at the Bernborough Tavern on the town's main street early on Wednesday afternoon when an argument escalated into a physical altercation and spilled into the carpark.

The well-known local was found dead at the scene and another man, 73, was interviewed by police late on Wednesday night.

Oakey residents were left shocked at the former boxer and publican's death.

Commercial Hotel Oakey publican Rolly Norris said Mr Smith had been a regular at the pub over the years.

"He was just a genuine bloke," Mr Norris said.

"He used to come in here and muck around because he used to be an old boxer.

"He'd come in and shape up to me sometimes ... but he was alright."

Mr Smith had been with friends at the pub on Wednesday before an argument broke out between himself and another man.

PUB FIGHT: Detectives at the Bernborough Tavern where Oakey man Calvin Smith, 82, died after an alleged fight.
PUB FIGHT: Detectives at the Bernborough Tavern where Oakey man Calvin Smith, 82, died after an alleged fight. 7 News Toowoomba

Police said the men knew each other.

In a tragic twist, Mr Smith was the former owner of the Bernborough Tavern when it was known as the Country Club in Oakey.

It was one of several he owned throughout his life, with others in rural areas and the former Cheyenne Hotel on Toowoomba's outskirts.

He also became involved in thoroughbred racing but became a regular at the town's pubs in later years.

Residents told The Chronicle Mr Smith had been well-known around Oakey with a quick wit and feisty temperament.

The Bernborough Tavern in Oakey is the subject of a police investigation after the death of a man in the carpark.
The Bernborough Tavern in Oakey is the subject of a police investigation after the death of a man in the carpark. Kevin Farmer

Mr Norris said the regular patron to his pub was always well-mannered and polite.

"He got on well with everybody, or who I knew anyway," he said.

"He's been in here quite a few times over the years and he's always been good in here.

"He always had good manners - even to the bar staff he had good manners.

"He used to own the old pub up there where he got finished up and a few other ones out in the country."

Detectives launched a homicide investigation into Mr Smith's death and are awaiting the outcomes of a post-mortem examination, expected in coming days.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood said Mr Smith and another man, 73, were involved in a verbal altercation about 2pm on Wednesday.

"Initially it was a verbal altercation and ended up being a physical altercation," he said.

"It would appear that there was some assault in regards to one of the patrons.

"It is believed (Mr Smith) has died as a result of the altercation but until we confirm that through post-mortem examination, inquiries are still continuing."

Witnesses to the alleged assault at the tavern gave statements to police on Wednesday and these will be reviewed along with CCTV footage.

"The footage shows there was a physical altercation between the 82-year-old victim and the 73-year-old alleged offender," Det. Insp. Isherwood said.

"But at this point in time, we still have to establish whether that actual physical altercation caused the death of the male person."

MEMORIES: Commercial Hotel Oakey publican Rolly Norris remembers Calvin Smith as a regular patron at his pub with a quick wit and feisty temperament.
MEMORIES: Commercial Hotel Oakey publican Rolly Norris remembers Calvin Smith as a regular patron at his pub with a quick wit and feisty temperament. Kevin Farmer
Topics:  bernborough tavern oakey police toowoomba toowoomba crime

