The Logan Motorway is closed at Drewvale after a man was shot by police.

An armed man has been shot by police on the Logan Motorway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the shooting on Thursday morning after responding to a call on the motorway.

The man's condition is unclear.

Queensland police have shot a man on the Logan Motorway, causing early-morning traffic chaos.



More on this story: https://t.co/oYkEqUJYdy pic.twitter.com/7FZECy86Ro — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) December 16, 2020

Police officers were responding to reports of a traffic hazard when they were confronted by an armed man, who was by himself and on foot.

It's understood police were talking with the man when an incident unfolded.

He was shot up to three times.

Eastbound lanes have been closed on the Logan Motorway at #Drewvale following a police incident.

Delays are building fast, avoid the area! #BneTraffic pic.twitter.com/c16Z8mivQd — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) December 16, 2020



Police earlier warned of extensive delays for motorists travelling to Brisbane this morning after a police incident.

Eastbound lanes have been closed on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale following the incident.

Delays are building fast as drivers begin their daily commute.

Eastbound lanes of the Logan Motorway are closed due to a police incident. Please avoid the area, delays are expected. #BneTraffic #RACQTrafficAdvice pic.twitter.com/eIFg1qoRGE — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) December 16, 2020



Police have advised motorists to seek alternate routes as they remain on scene at the incident.

Originally published as Armed man shot three times by police on Logan Motorway