Armistice Day grants available

FUNDING: Groups are invited to apply for new Armistice Day grants. Jonno Colfs

AUSTRALIA pauses for a minute silence every November at 11am and now new funding is being made available to help commemorate the occasion.

David Litteproud has invited interested groups in Maranoa to apply for grants to help mark Armistice Day.

"I'm currently calling for expressions of interest for the Federal Government's Armistice Centenary Grants Program to please be submitted to me before November 3,” Mr Littleproud said.

"The Armistice Centenary Grants Program will support projects or activities in Maranoa, which will be held next year, to commemorate the end of the First World War.

"One-off grants of between $3000 and $50,000 will be available and I encourage all those who want to contribute to a significant period in our nation's history to submit an expression of interest.”

Mr Littleproud, who represents 42% Queensland, said he wanted to make sure our region got the most out of this commemorative funding as rural and remote communities committed so much to the war effort which shaped our nation.

"We must never forget all those who served and sacrificed to make our great nation what it is today,” he said.

For more information on the Armistice Centenary Grants Program and to obtain an expression of interest form, please phone Mr Littleproud's office on 4662 2715 or email david.littleproud.mp

@aph.gov.au.