Army veteran stole liquor over month-long spree

An army veteran stole $147 worth of alcohol from a Gladstone bottle shop over a month-long spree, a court has heard.

Sean Wesley Adams, 52, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving and four counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Tanya Griffiths read the facts of Adams' case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

Between June 11 and July 17 last year, Adams stole liquor in the form of pre-mixed Woodstock ten packs, from Liquorland in Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre.

Each time he entered the bottle shop it was with a green shopping bag and he never attempted to pay for any of the alcohol he took from the store.

Ms Griffiths said Liquorland staff told police Adams had been attending the store for two years.

"Over the past two months staff told police it appeared his mental health had declined which caused this behaviour," she said.

"The defendant told police on most occasions during his spree he was intoxicated even when attending the store."

At 4.30pm on August 25 last year, police were called to a disturbance at Auckland St where Adams' vehicle registration was registered by a witness.

"The defendant stated he had been drinking at home before travelling and when questioned the defendant stated he'd be well over," Ms Griffith said.

Adams' blood-alcohol reading was 0.111 and he was issued a notice to appear.

Adams' solicitor Rio Ramos said her client was an army veteran who had served in East Timor for five years and suffered from PTSD as a result of his experiences.

"He is undergoing psychiatric treatment through Lives Lived Well and the RSL branch said they were aware of PTSD and said they are assisting him through it," Ms Ramos said.

Mr Milburn convicted and fined Adams $650 and disqualified him from driving for two months for the drink-driving offence with a traffic conviction recorded.

In relation to the stealing charges, Adams was fined $450 and ordered to pay $147.50 in compensation to Liquorland.

Criminal convictions were recorded.

