Channel Seven, Sam Armytage and commentator Prue MacSween are being sued for racial vilification over a 2018 discussion on Sunrise.

The decision to take the complaint to Federal Court was made after discussions at the Australian Human Rights Commission crumbled.

The court case stems from a segment on ﻿Sunrise in March 2018 where the panel - which including Armytage, MacSween and radio host Ben Davis - suggested a second stolen generation was needed to help Aboriginal children.

"Just like the first Stolen Generation where a lot of kids were taken for their wellbeing, we need to do it again," MacSween said on the program.

BREAKING: Channel 7, Samantha Armytage and Prue McSween to be sued in Federal Court for Racial Vilification pic.twitter.com/HR4q9IbvXt — Lynda-June Coe (@IndigenousX) June 11, 2020

The discrimination case is being led by Susan Moriarty and Associates, which in a statement said the eight Aboriginal complainants were "forced" to take their case to the Federal Court after settlement discussions collapsed.

Originally published as Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification