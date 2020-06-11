Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Armytage is being sued.
Sam Armytage is being sued.
TV

Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

11th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

Channel Seven, Sam Armytage and commentator Prue MacSween are being sued for racial vilification over a 2018 discussion on Sunrise.

The decision to take the complaint to Federal Court was made after discussions at the Australian Human Rights Commission crumbled.

The court case stems from a segment on ﻿Sunrise in March 2018 where the panel - which including Armytage, MacSween and radio host Ben Davis - suggested a second stolen generation was needed to help Aboriginal children.

"Just like the first Stolen Generation where a lot of kids were taken for their wellbeing, we need to do it again," MacSween said on the program.

The discrimination case is being led by Susan Moriarty and Associates, which in a statement said the eight Aboriginal complainants were "forced" to take their case to the Federal Court after settlement discussions collapsed.

 

Originally published as Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

More Stories

celebrity channel seven prue macsween race row sam armytage television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council waives fee to save tourism going down the toilet

        premium_icon Council waives fee to save tourism going down the toilet

        Council News Some business owners are expected to save over $12,000 in the first year.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        FINAL WHISTLE: Redbacks' junior season cancelled

        premium_icon FINAL WHISTLE: Redbacks' junior season cancelled

        AFL Hopes of young Warwick Redbacks returning to the field this year have been stamped...

        MAKE IT RAIN: Farmers hopeful for wet weekend

        premium_icon MAKE IT RAIN: Farmers hopeful for wet weekend

        Weather Fog blanketing the Rose City this morning was a telltale sign of a rainy weekend...