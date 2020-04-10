Menu
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love child Joseph Baena has showed off his incredible body in a topless muscle shot.
Entertainment

Arnie’s love child recreates iconic photo

by Rebecca Calderwood
10th Apr 2020 8:01 AM

The 22-year-old looks exactly like his famous father in the snap which he posted on Instagram, The Sun reports.

Baena captioned the photo: "Perfect time to practice some posing!"

Arnold in 1976. Picture: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images
Arnold in 1976. Picture: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

Fans were quick to compliment the photo, with one writing: "Like Father … Like Son! Freakin awesome!"

Another wrote: "I feel proud for some reason. Maybe because I admire your pops and I feel like he's proud of you. Anyways. Keep it going dude. Great stuff."

Baena often shares fitness snaps with his 142k Instagram followers.

He was revealed to have been fathered by the Terminator star with household employee Mildred Patricia Baena in 2011.

The former Governor of California, 72, revealed he didn't know the boy was his until he "started looking like me".

Following the news, Schwarzenegger - who has spent time building his relationship with his son over the years - split from former wife Maria Shriver.

He previously opened up about his love for his four children, saying: "It's wonderful to watch them grow up, wonderful to watch them be successful, to reflect on the early days when you were teaching them things, discipline or sports or things like that. We all have a really great relationship."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Arnie's love child recreates iconic photo

